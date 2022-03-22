Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

