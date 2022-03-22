Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

