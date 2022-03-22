Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

