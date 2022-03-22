Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 1,085.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 177.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

