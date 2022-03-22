Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

