Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 274.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $283.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.