Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

