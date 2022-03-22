Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

