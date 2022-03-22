Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $741,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $6,051,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $102.37 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.