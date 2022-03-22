Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $741,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $6,051,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.