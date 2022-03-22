Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

VIVHY remained flat at $$12.83 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,909. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

