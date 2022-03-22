Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -274.67 and a beta of 0.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.