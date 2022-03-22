Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

