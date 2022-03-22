Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.57. 184,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

