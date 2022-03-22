Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.66

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.66 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.