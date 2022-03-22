Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Lifted by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VFH stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,888. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $102.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

