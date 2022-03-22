Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 34.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 34.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 59,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 980,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter worth $46,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

