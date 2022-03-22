urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UGRO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.15.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

