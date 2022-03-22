United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

