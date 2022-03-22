United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97. 1,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.