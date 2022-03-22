Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (UNIFY) traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market cap of $108,451.27 and approximately $4.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00288111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

