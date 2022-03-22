Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock remained flat at $$21.24 during trading on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

About Ultra Electronics (Get Rating)

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

