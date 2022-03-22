UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 106,118.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

