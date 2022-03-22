UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radware by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Radware stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

