UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Extreme Networks worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

