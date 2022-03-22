UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

