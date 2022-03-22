UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

