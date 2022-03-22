UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEN opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

