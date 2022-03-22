U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

U.S. Global Investors stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 55,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,286. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

