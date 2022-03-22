U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

