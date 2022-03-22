U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,690 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

