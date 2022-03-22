U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

