U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

