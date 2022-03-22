U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 292,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.