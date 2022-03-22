U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.