U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.