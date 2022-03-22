U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 653,483 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

