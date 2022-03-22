U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion and a PE ratio of -42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,018 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

