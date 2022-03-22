U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

