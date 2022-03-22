U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 11,551.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

