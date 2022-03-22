U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 734.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

NYSE:ALK opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

