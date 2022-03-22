U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.56.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

