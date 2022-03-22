U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,896 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

