TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.50. 11,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 518,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.