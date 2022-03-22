Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.81.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$53.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.