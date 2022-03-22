The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $3.07 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00007483 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $594.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00119412 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00285465 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

