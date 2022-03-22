The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,111. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

