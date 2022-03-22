Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $1,480,720.71 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTEK stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $225,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.