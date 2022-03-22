Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.79

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 1539526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,400. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

