Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Telstra has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

