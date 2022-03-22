Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider George Goodwin Sells 10,931 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $586,776.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

